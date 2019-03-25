Millennium Management LLC Has $164.09 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,152,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $164,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 545,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,627.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $2,665,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,894. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

