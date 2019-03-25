Millennium Management LLC Acquires 378,176 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 378,176 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Northrop Grumman worth $139,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,313,588,000 after buying an additional 176,809 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,203,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,847,000 after buying an additional 1,367,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.36. 6,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,995. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

