Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) and LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Financial Contrast

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and LaSalle Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55 LaSalle Hotel Properties 0 7 1 0 2.13

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $107.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given LaSalle Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LaSalle Hotel Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and LaSalle Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.57 billion 7.82 $222.90 million $6.04 17.87 LaSalle Hotel Properties $1.10 billion 3.20 $195.03 million $2.47 12.98

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than LaSalle Hotel Properties. LaSalle Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LaSalle Hotel Properties has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and LaSalle Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 14.01% 3.41% 1.93% LaSalle Hotel Properties -3.94% 3.56% 2.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats LaSalle Hotel Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store and Other segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been identified for disposition, and communities that have incurred a significant casualty loss. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

