Microgen plc (MCGN) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Microgen’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MCGN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 417.50 ($5.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,482. Microgen has a 1-year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 482 ($6.30). The stock has a market cap of $276.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

About Microgen

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

