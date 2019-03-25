Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Micro Focus International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Micro Focus International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFGP stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

