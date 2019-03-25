Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 403 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NYSE AMP opened at $124.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

