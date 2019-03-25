Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 99,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SEI Investments by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 686,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 183,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Klauder bought 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

SEIC opened at $50.36 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-cuts-holdings-in-sei-investments-seic.html.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.