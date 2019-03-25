Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 8,107 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.19 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $203,204.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

