MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Caci International Inc (CACI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Caci International worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 380.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $90,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,892.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $48,820.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caci International stock opened at $180.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $200.85.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

