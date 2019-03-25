Metal (MTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.09 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Metal has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00009087 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Binance. Metal has a market cap of $15.06 million and $4.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00415021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.01622516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00029821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00226065 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,762,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

