Merlin Entertainments’ (MERL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 340 ($4.44).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MERL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merlin Entertainments to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 398.90 ($5.21).

Shares of LON MERL opened at GBX 337.70 ($4.41) on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments has a 1-year low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 415.70 ($5.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Merlin Entertainments’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Merlin Entertainments’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

