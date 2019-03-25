Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 859 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 504,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,988. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

