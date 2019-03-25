Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128,703 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,107,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,329,000 after acquiring an additional 232,490 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.24. 420,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,625,596. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

