MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,547 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MEDNAX by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,186,080 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.08 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Clark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $212,270.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,279 shares of company stock valued at $988,954. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

