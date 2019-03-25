Matthews International (MATW) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $15,403,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $10,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matthews International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Matthews International by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

