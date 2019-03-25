Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

MFC stock opened at C$22.36 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.11999991327076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$30,295.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,801.71. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$63,240.37.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

