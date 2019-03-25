Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUSK. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $777.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 79.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 104.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 608.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

