Malibu Boats (MBUU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $54,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5,954.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

