MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.07 million and $254,811.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003191 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00418813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.01623779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00231943 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.