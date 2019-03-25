Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (SCYT) Head to Head Analysis

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.56 $2.03 million N/A N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 8.82% 4.67% 0.38% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

