Magna International (MGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Magna International has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $162,620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 37.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,345,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Magna International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,275,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 899,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.