Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.90

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 299862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $615.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 14,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $254,415.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,647,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,643,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 392,499 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 130,312 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 384,752 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/magenta-therapeutics-mgta-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-19-90.html.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.