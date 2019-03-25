Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $18.57 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $621.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 14,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $254,415.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 411,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,643,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 392,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 71.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,312 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

