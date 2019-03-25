Magenta Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 14,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $254,415.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

