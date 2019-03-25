Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $73,639,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 225,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 37.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after buying an additional 96,049 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 37.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 349,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,105,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 327,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $286.64 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $236.78 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/madison-square-garden-co-msg-shares-bought-by-general-american-investors-co-inc.html.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.