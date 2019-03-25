Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 120,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 7.24% of Great Western Bancorp worth $128,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,768. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/macquarie-group-ltd-increases-stake-in-great-western-bancorp-inc-gwb.html.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.