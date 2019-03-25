Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $182.72 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $252,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,786 shares in the company, valued at $77,808,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $105,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,048 shares of company stock valued at $585,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

