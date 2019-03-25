Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $54.05 on Monday. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

