Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,585 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Genesco worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 297,144 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,625,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 128.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,047 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,546 shares during the period.

Get Genesco alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,557.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at $919,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,880 shares of company stock worth $807,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/mackay-shields-llc-has-1-60-million-holdings-in-genesco-inc-gco.html.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.