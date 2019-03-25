Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.45.

EFX opened at $112.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $835.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.49 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

