Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 32,983 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,289,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,375,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,460,000 after buying an additional 1,834,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after buying an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $107.35 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/mackay-shields-llc-acquires-32983-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.