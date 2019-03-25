M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,004 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in M/I Homes by 39.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $293,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $71,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 61,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,652,741.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,842 shares of company stock worth $3,811,138. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.59 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
