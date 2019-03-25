Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

