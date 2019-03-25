Lunia Capital LP Buys 66,082 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 2.2% of Lunia Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lunia Capital LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,620. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEC shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

