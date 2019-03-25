Lumber Liquidators (LL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $297.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.