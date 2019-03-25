LPL Financial LLC Has $532,000 Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $3,188,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $22.53 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

