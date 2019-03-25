LPL Financial LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 125,711,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,011,000 after buying an additional 543,765 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,540,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,086,000 after buying an additional 840,358 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 474.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,957,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,899,000 after buying an additional 4,093,729 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,559,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,415,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,149,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of CX opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/lpl-financial-llc-has-511000-stake-in-cemex-sab-de-cv-cx.html.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.