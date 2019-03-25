Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $83,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $104.95 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-sold-by-morningstar-investment-services-llc.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.