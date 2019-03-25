Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.38. 570,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $154.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

