Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 41,981 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 146,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo acquired 500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

J M Smucker stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.44. 355,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,544. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/lowe-brockenbrough-co-inc-has-1-86-million-holdings-in-j-m-smucker-co-sjm.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.