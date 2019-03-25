Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. 4,775,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,690. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

