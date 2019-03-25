Longfin (LFIN) and MINDBODY (MB) Critical Analysis

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) and MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Longfin alerts:

2.7% of Longfin shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Longfin and MINDBODY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A MINDBODY 0 11 2 0 2.15

MINDBODY has a consensus target price of $36.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given MINDBODY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MINDBODY is more favorable than Longfin.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and MINDBODY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A MINDBODY -16.91% -9.15% -5.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longfin and MINDBODY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MINDBODY $182.63 million 9.57 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -121.53

Longfin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MINDBODY.

Summary

Longfin beats MINDBODY on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Longfin Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.