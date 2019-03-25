Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) is one of 119 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Liquidia Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidia Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Competitors 771 2751 4933 249 2.54

Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 231.38%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 356.68%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies $2.71 million -$53.14 million -1.48 Liquidia Technologies Competitors $1.50 billion $148.34 million 45.11

Liquidia Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia Technologies. Liquidia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies N/A N/A N/A Liquidia Technologies Competitors -33.53% -43.32% -15.44%

Summary

Liquidia Technologies rivals beat Liquidia Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

