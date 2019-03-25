Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.02 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/liberty-sirius-xm-group-series-c-lsxmk-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.