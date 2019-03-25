Levon Resources (LVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Levon Resources Ltd (TSE:LVN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 44500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Levon Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Cordero project that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico.

