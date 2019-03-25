Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 268.90 ($3.51) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,145.83). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,743.44 ($3,584.79). Insiders have bought a total of 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $641,104 in the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

