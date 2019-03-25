Legal & General Group Plc Has $111.97 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $111,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,478,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,441 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,113,000 after buying an additional 3,244,827 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,239,000 after buying an additional 2,276,304 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,818,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,149,000 after buying an additional 2,073,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,319,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $111.97 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/legal-general-group-plc-has-111-97-million-position-in-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.