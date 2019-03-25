Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $108.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $1,112,663. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

