Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

LVS stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

