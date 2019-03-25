Laffer Investments Acquires 1,053 Shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (HEWG)

Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 637,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 707.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000.

Shares of BMV:HEWG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G has a 52-week low of $460.00 and a 52-week high of $578.00.

